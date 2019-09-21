Kensico Capital Management Increases Position in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN); As Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Valuation Rose, D-E Shaw & Company Has Increased by $4.92 Million Its Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 645.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 395,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.98 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 1.60M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ROBERT J. MILLER RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Steve Wynn Agrees to Sell Entire Stake in His Casino Company; 08/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Sends Letter to Wynn Resorts Shareholders Calling for Board Change and Shareholder Engagement; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: EXEC LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT TO HEAD CULTURE,; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX SAYS JAPAN IS MAJOR FOCUS FOR GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – NY URGES WYNN HOLDERS SUPPORT POLITICAL CONTRIBUTION DISCLOSURE; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment to Buy 4.9% Stake in Wynn Resorts From Deutsche Bank Securities; 07/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Massachusetts allowed to drop ‘Wynn’ from license; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts urges shareholders to back its directors

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 271.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 615,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The hedge fund held 842,543 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 226,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 2.47M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Senior Housing Properties (SNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Senior Housing Properties Trust declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares. First Tru LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 30,316 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 550,172 shares in its portfolio. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 69 shares. 1.23 million were accumulated by Legal General Grp Inc Pcl. Axa owns 72,714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 216,626 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 16,506 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.05% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Centurylink Investment Mngmt Com reported 125,437 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.67% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 244,077 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 53,258 shares to 26,742 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (Put) (NYSE:GWW) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,300 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,090 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 500 are owned by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Ltd has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 2,922 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Lc accumulated 114,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 2,340 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Millennium Management Limited Co invested in 2.23M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cap Intll Sarl has invested 0.33% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 56,623 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 7,137 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 77,585 are held by First Tru Advsrs Lp. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 13,136 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natl Pension stated it has 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wynn: Shipping Up To Boston – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wynn (WYNN) Down 18.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Wynn Resorts – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Offers Sports Betting in Indiana – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.