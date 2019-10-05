Kensico Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) by $42.07 Million as Stock Declined; Nomura Holdings Position in Insulet (PODD) Has Increased as Share Price Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 645.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 395,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.98M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 1.57M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 16/03/2018 – Wynn Bondholders Poised to Benefit From Turmoil; 23/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN URGES HOLDERS WITHHOLD VOTES FROM LEGACY NOMINEE; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS ANNUAL MEETING ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Continues to Urge Hldrs to Withhold Votes From Legacy Director Nominee John J. Hagenbuch; 22/03/2018 – Former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn sells entire stake in company; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn: ‘Troubled by Mr. Hagenbuch’s Service on Special Committee Investigating Allegations of Sexual Harassment by Mr. Wynn’; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers his stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8%; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – WYNN RESORTS BOARD NOW COMPRISES 36% WOMEN; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment to Buy 4.9% Stake in Wynn Resorts From Deutsche Bank Securities

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 4052.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 19,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 20,142 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $155.6. About 808,404 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90

