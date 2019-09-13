Kensico Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) by $42.07 Million; Humana (HUM) Holder Covington Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 4,744 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $268.38. About 1.35M shares traded or 23.40% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial Group Members; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 02/04/2018 – Health Care Down, But Humana Deal Hopes Stave Off Plunge – Health Care Roundup; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL SAYS RELEASED LETTER TO CEO AND BOARD OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE TODAY, ON BEHALF OF FUNDS MANAGED BY IT; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 05/03/2018 MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Humana, Exits SBA Comms; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 645.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 395,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.98 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $117.08. About 2.61M shares traded or 29.41% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 22/05/2018 – Shareholders Vote Against Stockholder Proposal Requesting That Wynn Resorts Provide Political Contributions Report; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6bn to settle lawsuit with Japan’s Universal; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Pay Universal Entertainment to Settle Litigation; 06/04/2018 – A source tells the NY Post that Wynn CEO Matt Maddox could be tempted to sell if the price was right; 14/05/2018 – A SECOND WYNN PICASSO YANKED FROM CHRISTIE’S SALE AFTER MISHAP; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Elaine Wynn’s ‘Withhold-The-Vote’ Campaign Against Director John J. Hagenbuch Is ‘Misguided’; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – CURRENTLY CONSTRUCTING WYNN BOSTON HARBOR, AN INTEGRATED RESORT IN EVERETT; 29/05/2018 – GALAXY CHAIRMAN SAYS NO PLANS TO BOOST WYNN RESORTS STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts says Hagenbuch will not stand for re-election to board; 08/03/2018 – Universal Entertainment Founder and Former Chairman Kazuo Okada Not Party to Wynn Resorts Settlement

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-Trade optimism, Apple push Wall Street slightly higher – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: WYNN, ILMN – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macau sector gains on positive Hong Kong development – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Wynn (WYNN) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News For Sep 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 510,100 shares to 7.08M shares, valued at $139.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 62,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 862,978 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 63,135 shares. Central Securities Corp holds 0.57% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 30,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 8.86M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 12,005 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 1,638 shares. Hrt Limited Company owns 26,985 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0% or 250 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Horizon Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Arrow accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock. 63,587 were reported by D E Shaw & Inc. California Public Employees Retirement System has 133,766 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 861,495 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Next Fin Gru Incorporated owns 545 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 873 shares. Quantbot Lp owns 15,284 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 18,765 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 8 shares. Omers Administration invested in 31,400 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,532 shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 3,055 shares. Lpl has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 15,812 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,458 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,593 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Allen Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 1,000 shares. 19 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma.