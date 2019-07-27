Kensico Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $24.96 Million; At&T (T) Stock Value Rose While Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $355,229

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 213,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.22M, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,068 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 22,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23 million shares, valued at $138.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 1.86% or 5.02 million shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 4.34% or 193,673 shares. Glynn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Quantum has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 46,864 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Notis, a Alabama-based fund reported 51,602 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 71,341 shares stake. 50,697 were accumulated by Lincluden Ltd. Professional Advisory Ser stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cna Financial invested in 4.64% or 185,400 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Co accumulated 418,247 shares. 38,497 were reported by Nicholas Prns Ltd Partnership. Somerset holds 84,103 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 158,616 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $39.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 158,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.