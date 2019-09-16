Kensico Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) by $29.37 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Winslow Evans & Crocker Raised by $356,824 Its Holding

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 7,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 14,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 5.54M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls; 18/05/2018 – Fewer Wells Fargo Advisors Head for the Doors — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 176,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.42M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 2,720 are owned by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 1,543 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 10,808 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0.04% stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 11,201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited holds 0.02% or 240,100 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 1.27% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 311,838 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gamco Et Al stated it has 9,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 442 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 130,216 are held by Axa. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 2,100 shares. Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.01% or 18,600 shares in its portfolio. Kellner Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 28,500 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 524,500 shares to 6.16 million shares, valued at $263.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 342,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 47,022 shares to 8,378 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Int Investors owns 57.31 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank owns 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 13,374 shares. 235,039 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Foyston Gordon & Payne stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 25,694 shares stake. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 2,850 shares. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natixis invested in 0.61% or 1.62M shares. 12,091 are held by Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company. Howe Rusling holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 186,239 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,228 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0.14% stake. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smith Asset Gru Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 1,290 shares. Moreover, Blume Capital Mgmt Inc has 2.94% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 122,774 shares.