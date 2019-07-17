Kensico Capital Management Has Raised Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $132.84 Million; Kbc Group Nv Continues to Hold Position in Hormel Foods (HRL)

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.91. About 1.91 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 8,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,788 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 27,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 1.77 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,389 were reported by Security Retail Bank Of So Dak. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc reported 1.20 million shares stake. South State has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.46% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability reported 2,700 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 41,250 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ls Invest Advsr Llc holds 1.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 249,344 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 4,180 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 4,652 shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc holds 2.24% or 90,569 shares. Savant Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,716 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 224,500 shares to 5.63M shares, valued at $259.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

