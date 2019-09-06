Kensico Capital Management Has Raised Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $77.30 Million; Valuation Rose; Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Its Stake

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 98,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 289,385 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 388,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 789,250 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 1.52 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associate Lp reported 0.45% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 19,704 shares. 5.28 million are held by Merian (Uk) Ltd. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 114,827 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc reported 76,721 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. General Amer invested in 1.16% or 313,800 shares. Transamerica Fincl owns 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 31 shares. Bandera Prtn Lc has 1.93% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Zacks holds 313,029 shares. Nomura Hldgs has 1.59M shares. Moreover, North Star Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1,400 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 20,235 shares. American Rech And holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 39,578 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 6,761 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 368,800 shares to 9.25M shares, valued at $191.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 224,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $146.04M for 7.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf by 27,594 shares to 129,033 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) by 12,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core International Agg.