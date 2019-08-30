Kensico Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $38.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Adelante Capital Management Has Raised Position in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by $5.15 Million as Stock Price Declined

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 3.95M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.33 million, down from 5.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 2.92M shares traded or 18.58% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 48,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The hedge fund held 224,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07 million, up from 176,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 202,764 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 345,742 shares to 717,735 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 29,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,429 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51M shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $270.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

