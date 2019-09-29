Kensico Capital Management Has Lifted Its Olin (OLN) Stake by $575,400; Arista Networks (ANET) Holder Atika Capital Management Trimmed Position as Shares Declined

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 28,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $242.78. About 408,624 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 7.80 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.86 million, up from 7.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.41M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. 5,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490 on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Shipp Earl L bought 250 shares worth $4,479. Alderman Heidi S had bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374 on Wednesday, August 21. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 27 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 40,255 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Llc reported 0.14% stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd holds 50 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 25,270 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 1.68M shares stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Engines Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 2,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 9,207 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 28,000 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 440 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 40,175 shares. Boston Prns holds 0% or 23,284 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 206,000 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $260.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 510,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.08M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32 million for 27.97 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

