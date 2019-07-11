Kensico Capital Management Has Lifted Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $132.84 Million as Shares Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake Lifted by Leonard Green Partners Lp

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 2.11M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $295.43. About 568,823 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets)-Further Progress Report – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associates New York invested in 3,000 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 210 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 2,431 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc owns 289,191 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 31,134 shares. Nomura Asset Company Limited accumulated 76,115 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cooperman Leon G holds 112,200 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap, a -based fund reported 1,645 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 95 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 15,978 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi has invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Centurylink Invest Mngmt Commerce accumulated 6,796 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 347 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Meridian reported 1.46% stake.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 302,600 shares to 7.59 million shares, valued at $165.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.