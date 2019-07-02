Kensico Capital Management Has Increased Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $77.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Value Rose While Cumberland Advisors Cut Position by $304,200

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 4.01M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $7.67 during the last trading session, reaching $626.98. About 354,612 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares to 520,927 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES had bought 17,787 shares worth $501,766.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 23,610 shares to 185,377 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.81 million for 559.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.