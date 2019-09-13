Kensico Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $4.26 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined While Fortress Investment Group Has Cut by $9.89 Million Its Holding

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 62,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 11.48 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786.09M, down from 11.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.21 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 179,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 37,473 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 217,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 4.16M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.63 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trump meets with refining CEOs to seek biofuels concessions – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Inv Services Ltd Liability Com owns 38,149 shares. Causeway Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Perella Weinberg Partners LP invested in 74,937 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 25,727 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 9,576 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 24,395 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Natl Investment Serv Incorporated Wi reported 25,805 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). York Cap Management Glob Advsrs Llc holds 273,844 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd holds 0.61% or 54,220 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,290 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has invested 0.89% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jennison Assocs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 255,859 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Llc has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 223,100 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $225.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 81.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.