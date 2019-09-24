Kensico Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $18.75 Million as Valuation Rose; Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Holder Harbourvest Partners Trimmed Position by $792,848

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 235,123 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 206,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.87 million, down from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.01. About 1.93 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 342,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $48.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.97M for 27.96 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

