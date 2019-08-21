Kensico Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $24.96 Million as Shares Rose; Lennar (LEN) Holder Basswood Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 213,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.22M, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 3.22M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 84.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 235,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 516,202 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.34M, up from 280,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 499,623 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 489,819 shares to 121,797 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 102,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,810 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $270.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

