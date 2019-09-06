Kensico Capital Management Decreased Olin (OLN) Holding By $11.96 Million; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Olin Corp (OLN) stake by 6.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 519,800 shares as Olin Corp (OLN)’s stock declined 4.97%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 7.77 million shares with $179.82 million value, down from 8.29 million last quarter. Olin Corp now has $2.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 481,504 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B

Among 3 analysts covering Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has GBX 1960 highest and GBX 1350 lowest target. GBX 1736.67’s average target is -12.97% below currents GBX 1995.5 stock price. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC had 20 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Reduce” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 14. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of HIK in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 1900 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. See Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) latest ratings:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, makes, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. The company has market cap of 4.89 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. It has a 13.41 P/E ratio. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system , gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

The stock increased 0.96% or GBX 19 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1995.5. About 455,795 shares traded. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 115 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 1.00 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Limited has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Llc has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Ltd has 19,153 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 867 shares. The New York-based Beaconlight Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.1% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 70,000 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Amer Interest Group holds 0.03% or 328,918 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.06% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc owns 0.07% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 53,350 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association has 25,949 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. 10,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT. 2,000 shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S, worth $33,374 on Wednesday, August 21. 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8. $4,077 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. 5,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J. 250 shares were bought by Shipp Earl L, worth $4,479 on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 54.70% above currents $17.24 stock price. Olin had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Alembic with “Buy”.