Kensico Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Share Price Rose; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Share Value Rose, Capital Management Associates Has Boosted Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 840,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.12 million, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Thirty organisations, including Facebook, are being investigated by the Information Commissioner’s Office as part; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 24/04/2018 – Developer of App That Harvested Facebook Data Says It Didn’t Prove Useful; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook is working with special counsel Mueller in probe; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has formed a special ethics team to prevent bias in its A.I. software; 26/03/2018 – Facebook takes out ads in US, UK to apologize for privacy flap, but polls show sinking support; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK:BBRY SUIT ‘SADLY REFLECTS’ STATE OF MESSAGING BUSINESS

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.09 million shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $210.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30.96 million are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Hartline Inv invested in 0.14% or 3,217 shares. Hamel Assocs has invested 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alyeska Limited Partnership reported 279,111 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Athena Capital Ltd reported 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sta Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 1.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,425 shares. Winslow Capital Limited Com holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.50 million shares. Chatham Gp invested in 1,225 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). General, a New York-based fund reported 76,500 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 195,000 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares invested 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 11,619 shares. Parkside Bankshares holds 2,585 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035.