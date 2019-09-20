Kensico Capital Management Cut Tableau Software (DATA) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Rr Partners LP Holding in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 176,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.42M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.50 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 259,431 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Unicom reports August subscribers data – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Wall Street rises on strong Chinese data, Hong Kong and Brexit news – Reuters” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 223,100 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $225.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 524,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “9 Things You Need to Know About Life Insurance – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Edward Walters Joins Lincoln Financial Network as Senior Vice President of Investment Products and Platforms – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lincoln Financial Group Announces the Pricing Terms of Its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group’s Will Fuller Named Industry Champion of Retirement Security by Insured Retirement Institute – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.