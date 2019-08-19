Kensico Capital Management Cut Its Sealed Air New (SEE) Holding by $10.33 Million as Shares Declined; As Ppg Inds (PPG) Share Price Rose, Holder Roundview Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 224,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 5.63M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.34M, down from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 1.01M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,458 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 2,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 855,577 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: PPG Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Net $353M; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51 million shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $270.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 11,000 shares. Montag A Assocs Incorporated holds 0.19% or 18,415 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 3,185 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Pinnacle holds 0.01% or 2,164 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 2,257 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company has 541,484 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Verity Verity Ltd owns 38,656 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 277,017 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 10,880 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 276,302 were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 6,252 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa stated it has 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).