Kensico Capital Management Cut Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Shares Declined; Beddow Capital Management Increases Holding in Bristol (BMY)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738.26 million, down from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $196.5. About 857,414 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 49,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 7.81M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 23,880 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 20,925 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.61 million shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 1.96 million shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% stake. The France-based Axa has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.03% or 14,075 shares in its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 15,747 shares. Evergreen Llc owns 11,891 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 278,280 shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 83,053 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,321 shares. Marietta Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 108,803 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Management owns 66,465 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 35,925 shares to 221,650 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,812 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S.A. (NSRGY).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 170,241 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $35.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 923,872 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Corporation holds 104,490 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 3.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Peddock Cap Llc invested 1.77% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 279 shares or 0% of the stock. Argi Investment Ser Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 6,374 are owned by Daiwa Secs Gru Inc Inc. Mrj holds 16,400 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 90 shares. Natixis stated it has 262,189 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Utah Retirement System holds 0.1% or 29,345 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Limited Com stated it has 15,425 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd reported 92,434 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).