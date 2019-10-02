Kensico Capital Management Cut Its Aramark (ARMK) Position by $23.95 Million; As Rush Enterpises (RUSHA) Valuation Declined, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Stake by $681,912

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterpises Inc (RUSHA) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 18,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 35,446 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 54,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterpises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 43,573 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 665,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The hedge fund held 7.80M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281.24M, down from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 395,405 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 37,764 shares to 711,780 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 257,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 342,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $48.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 524,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

