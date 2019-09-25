Kensico Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Olin (OLN) by $575,400 as Shares Declined; Store Cap (STOR) Valuation Rose While Green Street Investors Upped by $1.07 Million Its Holding

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, up from 282,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 866,007 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 7.80 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.86M, up from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.34M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $178,490 was made by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. Smith Vince J bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Monday, August 12. 2,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S. The insider VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872. The insider Shipp Earl L bought $4,479.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Communication The stated it has 268,702 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 62,558 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Broadview Advsrs Lc accumulated 253,361 shares. Interest Grp reported 322,094 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 11,592 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 469,144 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 214,435 shares stake. North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Schneider Cap reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Sequoia Fincl Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 519,244 are held by Prudential Fin. Riverhead Cap Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 29,015 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 206,000 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $260.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 665,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $156.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 56,500 shares to 331,357 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,800 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).