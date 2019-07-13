Kensico Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Ebay (EBAY) as Valuation Rose; As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Cut Stake

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 347,907 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 48,100 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $194.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 213,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 154,000 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $119.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.