Kensico Capital Management Boosted Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $77.30 Million; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Trimmed Stake by $548,012

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.87M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14 billion and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 5,163 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 214,802 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 10,451 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 26,823 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 183,359 shares. Fil reported 128 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Lc holds 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 17,292 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 78,783 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fin invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Crawford Counsel invested in 19,416 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,982 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.07% or 194,993 shares in its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 38,211 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 302,600 shares to 7.59M shares, valued at $165.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 460,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).