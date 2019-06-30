Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Foreign Utilities company, Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kenon Holdings Ltd. has 20.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 10.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. 8.48% of Kenon Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Foreign Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kenon Holdings Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 55.90% 25.90% Industry Average 25.05% 38.70% 15.50%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Kenon Holdings Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon Holdings Ltd. N/A 19 2.47 Industry Average 538.39M 2.15B 7.95

Kenon Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Kenon Holdings Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kenon Holdings Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kenon Holdings Ltd. 3.75% 1.38% 11.04% 28.24% 29.06% 37.02% Industry Average 3.75% 1.00% 11.04% 17.62% 25.17% 18.58%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.63 shows that Kenon Holdings Ltd. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kenon Holdings Ltd.’s rivals are 17.50% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

Kenon Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kenon Holdings Ltd.’s competitors beat Kenon Holdings Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation and distribution facilities primarily in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Israel. It also designs, manufactures, distributes, and services passenger vehicles through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s QorosÂ’ dealerships had 115 point of sales. In addition, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company is based in Singapore.