Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) is a company in the Foreign Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Kenon Holdings Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.25% of all Foreign Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.48% of Kenon Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Foreign Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Kenon Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -16.80% -7.70% Industry Average 14.74% 21.50% 5.10%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Kenon Holdings Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon Holdings Ltd. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 362.24M 2.46B 14.65

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kenon Holdings Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kenon Holdings Ltd. 4.43% -1.88% 6.09% 12.81% 45.08% 43.02% Industry Average 4.06% 9.04% 9.31% 12.81% 44.17% 28.57%

Volatility & Risk

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.58. Competitively, Kenon Holdings Ltd.’s rivals are 7.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Kenon Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation and distribution facilities primarily in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Israel. It also designs, manufactures, distributes, and services passenger vehicles through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s QorosÂ’ dealerships had 115 point of sales. In addition, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company is based in Singapore.