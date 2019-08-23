Kenneth Langone Buys $197200 Worth of Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Stock; GP Strategies (GPX) Sentiment Is 1.42

Sentiment for GP Strategies Corp (GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (GPX) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 34 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 24 sold and reduced their equity positions in GP Strategies Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 14.38 million shares, up from 14.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding GP Strategies Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 19 Increased: 25 New Position: 9.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $593,604 activity. On Thursday, February 28 Bishop Robert J bought $215,276 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) or 9,741 shares. Another trade for 20,711 shares valued at $378,328 was bought by LANGONE KENNETH G.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 56,492 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500.

Shareholder, Kenneth Langone is the Unifi Inc’s insider who paid for shares of Unifi Inc, 10,000 to be precise. The reported shares were based on $19.7, with the transaction worth approx. $197,200 U.S. Dollars. In the last month, he also obtained 39,400 shares valued at $748,387 USD. Currently, Kenneth Langone owns 1.39 million shares which are about 7.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $365.71 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 30.17 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company has market cap of $228.07 million. The firm operates through four business divisions: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. It has a 31.4 P/E ratio. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services.

Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation for 3.64 million shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 2.30 million shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has 1.43% invested in the company for 425,378 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 149,157 shares.