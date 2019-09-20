Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) to pay $0.21 on Oct 3, 2019; Essex Investment Management Co Has Boosted Energy Recovery Com (ERII) Stake

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:KW) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc’s current price of $22.16 translates into 0.95% yield. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 353,661 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Energy Recovery Inc Com (ERII) stake by 28.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 65,812 shares as Energy Recovery Inc Com (ERII)’s stock rose 13.78%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 293,598 shares with $3.06M value, up from 227,786 last quarter. Energy Recovery Inc Com now has $533.18 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 111,783 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 16/03/2018 – Faurecia Boosts Its Expertise In Energy Recovery Technology With Investment In Enogia; 08/03/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY NAMES CHRIS GANNON AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 27/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – ORDERS ARE EXPECTED TO SHIP IN SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Pennon Group: Expenditure at Glasgow Energy Recovery Facilitiy to Be Higher Than Expected; 24/04/2018 – Energy Recovery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 34 Days; 25/05/2018 – PENNON GROUP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT UK RESIDUAL WASTE MARKET DYNAMICS TO BE FAVOURABLE WITH DEMAND FOR ENERGY RECOVERY FACILITIES EXCEEDING CAPACITY INTO LONG TERM; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Energy Recovery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERII)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. The firm owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It has a 35.34 P/E ratio. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.30 million shares or 0.84% less from 113.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Real Mgmt Service Limited Liability Company reported 5.39% stake. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 39,878 shares. 13.32M are owned by Fairfax Fincl Can. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 188,951 shares. Point72 Asset L P has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 13,725 are owned by Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 6.21% or 663,949 shares. Of Vermont has 0.08% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 146,037 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.01 million shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc, California-based fund reported 896,615 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 297,157 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 45,603 shares.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 19% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kennedy Wilson Announces Dividend of $0.21 Per Common Share for Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Elga Coal Complex Linked to Russia’s United Energy Grid – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kennedy Wilson and Security Benefit Announce New Joint Venture Platform – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “56 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Recovery (ERII) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased 2U Inc Com (NASDAQ:TWOU) stake by 35,457 shares to 15,130 valued at $569,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tilray Inc Com Cl 2 stake by 62,275 shares and now owns 28,597 shares. Healthequity Inc Com (NASDAQ:HQY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ERII shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 19.06 million shares or 12.98% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Limited Com reported 48,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prns holds 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) or 2,683 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 297,935 shares. 10,203 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Group One Trading LP invested in 0% or 501 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.15% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) or 80,000 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.42% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 293,598 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 35,300 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Geode Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Avenir holds 0.88% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) or 805,900 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability owns 11,427 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 46,327 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr owns 27,417 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.