Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)’s Financial Results Comparing With CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

We are comparing Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 21 3.81 N/A 1.02 20.88 CoStar Group Inc. 459 16.49 N/A 7.43 68.79

Demonstrates Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and CoStar Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. CoStar Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CoStar Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2% CoStar Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CoStar Group Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and CoStar Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CoStar Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of CoStar Group Inc. is $483, which is potential -14.13% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.9% of CoStar Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.1% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are CoStar Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. -2.56% -3.23% 3.05% 9.92% 7.2% 17.12% CoStar Group Inc. 2.88% 4.52% 25.59% 40.02% 30.64% 51.51%

For the past year Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than CoStar Group Inc.

Summary

CoStar Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications to manage and optimize business operations. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, ApartmentFinder.com, Apartamentos.com, and WestsideRentals.com; LandsofAmerica and LandAndFarm that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.