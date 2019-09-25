Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) and CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 21 4.47 N/A 1.02 21.12 CBRE Group Inc. 51 0.79 N/A 3.18 16.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and CBRE Group Inc. CBRE Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than CBRE Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and CBRE Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2% CBRE Group Inc. 0.00% 22.5% 8%

Risk & Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CBRE Group Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and CBRE Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CBRE Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, CBRE Group Inc.’s potential upside is 13.31% and its average price target is $59.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares and 96.5% of CBRE Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 4% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of CBRE Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.61% 5.8% -0.32% 9.74% 4.47% 18.44% CBRE Group Inc. 0.04% 1.32% 2.97% 17.02% 7.79% 32.39%

For the past year Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CBRE Group Inc.

Summary

CBRE Group Inc. beats Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners/investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.