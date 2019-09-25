Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 21 4.47 N/A 1.02 21.12 Acadia Realty Trust 28 8.22 N/A 0.45 62.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and Acadia Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2% Acadia Realty Trust 0.00% 2.7% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acadia Realty Trust on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and Acadia Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Acadia Realty Trust is $30, which is potential 5.34% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Acadia Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Acadia Realty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.61% 5.8% -0.32% 9.74% 4.47% 18.44% Acadia Realty Trust 0.68% 3.96% -1.61% -1.2% 5.88% 18.14%

For the past year Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acadia Realty Trust.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats on 6 of the 10 factors Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.