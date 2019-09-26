Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) At $22.10 Forms Top; Everbridge (EVBG) Sellers Decreased By 40.09% Their Shorts

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) formed multiple top with $23.87 target or 8.00% above today’s $22.10 share price. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) has $3.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 203,057 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) had a decrease of 40.09% in short interest. EVBG's SI was 1.94M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.09% from 3.25M shares previously. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.87. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 125.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "One Thing To Remember About The Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Share Price – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Everbridge: Strong Fundamentals But An Inflated Valuation – Seeking Alpha" published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Akumina Appoints Michael Scott as Vice President of Marketing – Business Wire" on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Vernon Irvin Appointed as Everbridge Chief Revenue Officer – Business Wire" published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Everbridge Announces New Countrywide Population Alerting Successes – Business Wire" with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The Company’s SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.

Among 2 analysts covering Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Everbridge has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92.67’s average target is 42.85% above currents $64.87 stock price. Everbridge had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.