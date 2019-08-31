Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) and Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Comparison side by side

As Property Management companies, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) and Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 21 4.26 N/A 1.02 21.12 Newmark Group Inc. 9 0.72 N/A 0.61 16.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Newmark Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Newmark Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and Newmark Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2% Newmark Group Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 2.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares and 65.3% of Newmark Group Inc. shares. 4% are Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Newmark Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.61% 5.8% -0.32% 9.74% 4.47% 18.44% Newmark Group Inc. -0.3% 7.88% 13.99% -3.8% -28.55% 22.94%

For the past year Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Newmark Group Inc.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Newmark Group Inc.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It serves occupiers/real estate tenants, owners/landlords, and developers of real estate in the United States; and corporations and institutional investors internationally. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.