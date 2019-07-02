Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Contrasting side by side

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) have been rivals in the Property Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 21 3.75 N/A 1.02 20.88 Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.38 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and Leju Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and Leju Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2% Leju Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.6% -3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Leju Holdings Limited has a 2.6 beta which is 160.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and Leju Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 1.1%. About 6.1% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.68% of Leju Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. -2.56% -3.23% 3.05% 9.92% 7.2% 17.12% Leju Holdings Limited -5.61% 0% 6.33% 2.44% 29.23% 20%

For the past year Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leju Holdings Limited.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Leju Holdings Limited.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.