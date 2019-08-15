Kennedy (KW) Valuation Declined While Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Position; Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Its Concho Res (CXO) Holding by $451,000; Market Value Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 15,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 19,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.87. About 3.31 million shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 278,534 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $654,000 was bought by HARPER JACK F. $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. Helms Susan J also bought $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Whiting Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy stock plunges highlight energy sector selloff – MarketWatch” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why A Headwind For One Company Is A Tailwind For Another – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Must-Own Energy Stocks as Oil Surges Through the $60 Level – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concho Resources Will Get Better From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 25,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Intrust Bankshares Na stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 56,018 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,875 shares. Regions Fin reported 142 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested in 6,163 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Limited reported 46,575 shares. Hexavest owns 0.2% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 145,316 shares. Harvey Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 2,429 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 8,000 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Co holds 0.01% or 166 shares. The New York-based Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 3,415 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 93,405 shares to 163,405 shares, valued at $15.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De invested in 547 shares or 0% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated invested 0.05% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 82,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp reported 0.16% stake. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc invested in 0% or 212 shares. The Japan-based Asset One has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Franklin Inc accumulated 402,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Tiaa Cref Invest Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 42,385 shares. Aqr Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,005 shares. 129,593 are owned by First Trust Advsrs L P. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. 7,100 shares were bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh, worth $149,100.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) CEO Bill McMorrow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Bloom Energy Is Sinking – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 60 Yrs of Supercar Evolution – Live Trading News” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.