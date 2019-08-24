Kennedy (KW) Stock Price Declined While Rock Point Advisors Has Lowered by $1.06 Million Its Stake; Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 50,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 662,011 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16M, down from 712,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 456,624 shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 51,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 190,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.58 million, down from 242,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy (NYSE:ETR) by 8,936 shares to 357,212 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 9,434 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated Inc owns 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 74,375 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 2.98% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 114,778 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bb&T Secs Lc reported 247,741 shares stake. Aimz Invest Advsr Lc invested in 0.77% or 5,861 shares. 182,433 are held by Cap Limited. Moreover, Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,371 shares. Eagle Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 705,756 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation owns 153,162 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Ltd has 1.3% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 32,298 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 18,712 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 38,003 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 3,359 were reported by Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.57% or 59,600 shares.

