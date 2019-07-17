Kennedy (KW) Shareholder Franklin Resources Trimmed Its Holding by $434,700; As Consolidated Water Co. LTD (CWCO) Valuation Rose, Icon Advisers Lifted by $488,400 Its Stake

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 20,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 402,196 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, down from 422,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 325,012 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,400 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 115,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 41,777 shares traded. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has risen 7.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWCO News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call On Monday, March 19, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER CO LTD – AGREEMENT CALLS FOR NSC TO RETAIN A MINIMUM OF 25% OF EQUITY IN AGUAS DE ROSARITO S.A.P.l. DE C.V; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Reports Full Year 2017 Results And Announces Record And Meeting Dates For 2018 Shareholders’; 10/05/2018 – Consolidated Water 1Q EPS 14c; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Water 2017 Rev $62.3M; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Host First Quarter Conference Call On Friday, May 11, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Provides Update on Rosarito Project; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CONSOLIDATED WATER – EXECUTED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT FOR EQUITY FUNDING TO CONSTRUCT, OPERATE DESALINATION PLANT, PIPELINE IN ROSARITO; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold CWCO shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 7.60 million shares or 0.76% less from 7.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.34% stake. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 60,715 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc holds 0% or 29,997 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 28,979 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co owns 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 15,722 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) or 23,490 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd has 29,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 1,178 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.15% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Northern Trust has 0% invested in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) for 178,064 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO). Shelton Mngmt reported 1,133 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. State Street reported 209,141 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,033 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 173,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,500 shares, and cut its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 1.33% stake. B Riley Wealth Management reported 12,620 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 20,399 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.01% or 68,106 shares. Invesco Limited has 1.05 million shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 113,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 129 shares. Strs Ohio reported 7,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 143,527 shares. Group One Trading LP holds 0% or 4,860 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc accumulated 93,403 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 301,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 15,617 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.75 million activity. The insider RICKS MARY sold 68,999 shares worth $1.35 million. Another trade for 13,500 shares valued at $282,555 was bought by Bowen Trevor.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 268,463 shares to 3.47M shares, valued at $171.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 252,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

