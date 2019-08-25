Kennedy (KW) Share Value Declined While Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Holding by $850,521; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Holding In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Increased

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 456,624 shares traded or 33.07% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Copeland Cap Lc invested in 1.09M shares. 42,725 were reported by Aperio Gp Ltd Llc. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 249,818 shares. Eii Cap Mngmt Inc owns 0.17% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 14,829 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi holds 4.20 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 58,935 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial owns 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 101 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 177,073 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co holds 524,861 shares. 14,055 are owned by Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Nebraska-based Elkhorn Ptnrs Lp has invested 56.1% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 5.17M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $431,655 activity. Shares for $282,555 were bought by Bowen Trevor.

