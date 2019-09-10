Kennedy (KW) Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Stake by $850,521; As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Price Declined, Proxima Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.33 Million

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 7,025 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 192,995 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $282,555 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0.03% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 5.17M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 68,106 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 30 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc holds 168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 236,468 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 10,266 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 8,107 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 4,960 shares. Paloma Mngmt reported 10,052 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Sprott Incorporated invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 201,756 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Fairfax Fincl Limited Can holds 11.77% or 13.32 million shares.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $124.79 million for 12.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Ltd Liability Oh owns 0.21% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 15,374 shares. 76,723 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co. 685,652 were reported by Legal And General Group Public Limited Company. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 902,120 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 2,857 shares. Northern Tru has 1.56 million shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,507 shares. Caymus Prtnrs Lp reported 786,315 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Andra Ap owns 51,100 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 49,100 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 320,342 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 49,841 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Advisory Service Ntwk Limited stated it has 525 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.