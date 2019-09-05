Kennedy (KW) Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $254.23. About 1.29 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 154,904 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iq Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA) by 12,750 shares to 54,456 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcap 600 (IJR).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 236,468 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.40 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 0% or 82,840 shares. Fairfax Fin Hldg Can holds 11.77% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 13.32M shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Bamco Ny holds 3,044 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Carroll Fin Associate owns 212 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 12,300 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 113,010 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0.19% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 8,107 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Vanguard Group invested in 18.96 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 402,527 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.