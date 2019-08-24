Kennedy (KW) Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Holding; Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $335,461 as Shares Rose

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 456,624 shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 32,125 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,818 are held by Raymond James Financial Services Advsr. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 82,840 shares. Whittier Tru reported 30 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 682,513 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Heartland Advsrs invested in 1.06 million shares. Fairfax Financial Holdings Can stated it has 13.32 million shares or 11.77% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 39 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Aperio Grp holds 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 42,725 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Service Grp has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Ubs Asset Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 409,809 shares. Rock Point Advisors has 662,011 shares for 6.66% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. The insider Bowen Trevor bought $282,555.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Bloom Energy Is Sinking – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) CEO Bill McMorrow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,387 are held by Joel Isaacson And Com Limited Com. Coatue Mgmt has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,843 shares. 1,836 were accumulated by Synovus. Old National Comml Bank In holds 0.04% or 6,987 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pension Serv holds 0.15% or 333,412 shares in its portfolio. Jones Companies Lllp holds 7,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,217 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank stated it has 200 shares. Scholtz Limited Liability Company owns 47,615 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 5,040 shares stake. Stifel Fincl reported 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 469,060 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 10,004 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Icon Advisers accumulated 14,100 shares.