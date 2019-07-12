Kennedy (KW) Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Cut Its Stake by $850,521; Karpus Management Has Upped Position in Dtf Tax (DTF) by $2.30 Million

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 4,305 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 278,941 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 50,716 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank accumulated 30,000 shares. Saba Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.15% or 261,792 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.23% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 19,236 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 27,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1607 Cap Lc owns 250,857 shares. City Of London Invest Management Limited holds 0.03% or 29,151 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 26,671 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va holds 0.05% or 11,329 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt holds 37,328 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 65,487 shares. Karpus Mgmt holds 0.16% or 329,704 shares in its portfolio. Bulldog Ltd Liability Com owns 137,755 shares. Fiera invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) by 147,494 shares to 573,759 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 132,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,882 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Europe Etf (IEV).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. Another trade for 13,500 shares valued at $282,555 was made by Bowen Trevor on Wednesday, March 20. Shares for $149,100 were bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 12,724 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 547 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 10,219 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 6.66% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Voya Management Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Putnam Invests Ltd Co holds 1.40 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.51% or 3.11 million shares in its portfolio. Sprott has 487,469 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Ameritas Inv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com owns 151,394 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Credit Suisse Ag owns 226,417 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Elkhorn Prns LP has 4.37 million shares for 56.1% of their portfolio.