Kennedy Capital Management Upped Stake in Dorman Products (DORM) by $6.59 Million; As Raven Industries (RAVN) Valuation Declined, Holder Kames Capital Plc Has Lowered Position

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 39,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 178,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 218,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 76,182 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 1640.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 74,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 79,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 4,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 221,739 shares traded or 21.98% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fin Inc reported 262,362 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 61,552 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 20 shares. Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,326 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.03% stake. Parkside Bancorp Tru has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.02% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 26,691 shares. Principal Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 246,633 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company reported 7,341 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 39,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Camarda Advisors Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 40 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 0.04% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 210,490 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 431,488 shares to 457,544 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 65,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,199 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $153,897 activity. Another trade for 2,600 shares valued at $101,530 was bought by PAROD RICK.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,724 shares to 225,043 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 8,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST).

