Kennedy Capital Management Upped Potbelly (PBPB) Position; FNAC DARTY SA ORDINARY SHARES (GRUPF) Shorts Down By 3.48%

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Potbelly Corp (PBPB) stake by 15.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 84,093 shares as Potbelly Corp (PBPB)’s stock declined 51.96%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 618,248 shares with $5.26 million value, up from 534,155 last quarter. Potbelly Corp now has $113.38 million valuation. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 86,390 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 65.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 28/03/2018 – Potbelly Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly Sees 2018 Adj EPS 37c-Adj EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-ON MARCH 21, PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DELIVERED LETTER TO THE ISSUER’S CHAIRMAN, PETER BASSI, AND POTBELLY CORP’S BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 04/05/2018 – Potbelly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – ROSENZWEIG IS A PARTNER OF PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY SAYS PRIVET FUND TO WITHDRAW ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS

More notable recent Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Potbelly Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PBPB) 34% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Potbelly Corporation Appoints David Head to the Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Potbelly (PBPB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Potbelly -23% after traffic slumps – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Potbelly Sandwich Shop Accelerates Multi-Unit Franchise Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,824 activity. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $10,824 was made by Boehm Joseph on Tuesday, June 4.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Kura Oncology Inc stake by 34,361 shares to 272,059 valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Okta Inc Class A stake by 19,310 shares and now owns 21,252 shares. Delta Apparel Inc (NYSEMKT:DLA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold PBPB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 1.21% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1.39 million shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,371 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 123,950 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 22,537 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com holds 10,436 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Mgmt Grp Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 965,677 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Swiss Bancshares owns 42,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Pnc Fincl Service Grp owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company owns 11,676 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication has 0% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 11,800 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 0.02% or 2.07 million shares. Citigroup Inc holds 5,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

