Kennedy Capital Management Upped Olin (OLN) Stake by $1.16 Million; As Renaissancere (RNR) Stock Price Rose, Cooke & Bieler LP Increased Its Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Olin Corporation (OLN) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 325,455 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 274,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Olin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 1.81 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Renaissancere (RNR) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,310 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.47M, up from 431,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Renaissancere for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 368,145 shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RenaissanceRe declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe Continues To Do Things Its Own Way – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Launches New Property Catastrophe Reinsurer Backed by PGGM – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why RenaissanceRe (RNR) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17,505 shares to 609,552 shares, valued at $48.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls by 431,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invsts reported 772,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 480,200 shares stake. 559,067 are held by Bank & Trust Of Mellon. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.05% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 8,147 shares. Cap Returns Mngmt Ltd holds 0.24% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 3,067 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 1,689 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 37,469 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Fmr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). D E Shaw Com holds 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 1,800 shares. Prudential Financial reported 24,845 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 58,017 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2,900 shares. 212,241 were accumulated by Arga Invest Management Lp.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,678 activity.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Out Bullish On Olin, Says Chemical Manufacturer Has ‘Favorable Supply-Demand Dynamics’ – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Olin Updates Second Quarter 2019 And Full Year 2019 Outlook – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Olin Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 214,643 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Earnest Prtnrs Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 109 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd invested in 3,261 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century Companies Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 21,746 shares. Engines Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 81,395 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 19.44 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Lc invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 57,431 shares. Macquarie has 0.17% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 4.19 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 195,550 shares. Prudential Plc has invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 1,930 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 8,393 shares to 178,961 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 408,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,347 shares, and cut its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group Inc.