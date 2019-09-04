Kennedy Capital Management Upped Its Pennantpark Investment (PNNT) Stake; Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI)’s Sentiment Is 2.25

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Pennantpark Investment Corporation (PNNT) stake by 43.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 217,952 shares as Pennantpark Investment Corporation (PNNT)’s stock declined 6.48%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 718,493 shares with $4.97M value, up from 500,541 last quarter. Pennantpark Investment Corporation now has $415.23 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 45,129 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (PFBI) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.83, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 27 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 12 decreased and sold holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 4.40 million shares, up from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Premier Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 20 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $502,252 activity. 17,000 shares were bought by PENN ARTHUR H, worth $108,778.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 300,272 shares.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $226.24 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include loans for purchasing personal residences or loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages; financing for automobile; personal loans, such as unsecured lines of credit; commercial loans that are secured by business assets consisting of real estate, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate development loans; commercial real estate loans; and agricultural loans.