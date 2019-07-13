Kennedy Capital Management Upped Its Helen Of Troy Limited (HELE) Stake; Astronova (ALOT) SI Decreased By 27.87%

Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) had a decrease of 27.87% in short interest. ALOT’s SI was 4,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.87% from 6,100 shares previously. With 12,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s short sellers to cover ALOT’s short positions. The SI to Astronova Inc’s float is 0.07%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 37,025 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 35.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 28/03/2018 – Astro Teller, the head of Alphabet’s research arm X, said at the MIT Technology Review’s EmTech Digital Conference that agriculture is a natural fit for the company; 26/04/2018 – iQlYl’s “Hot Blood Dance Crew” Simultaneously Broadcast by Malaysia’s Leading Media Astro and Gains Popularity Overseas; 26/04/2018 – iQIYI’s “Hot Blood Dance Crew” Simultaneously Broadcast by Malaysia’s Leading Media Astro and Gains Popularity Overseas; 09/05/2018 – Astro Aerospace Acquires VTOL Industry Leader Passenger Drone; 19/04/2018 – DJ AstroNova Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALOT); 05/04/2018 – Astro Malaysia takes battle to online disruptors; 08/03/2018 flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA 4Q REV. 1.39B RINGGIT; 28/03/2018 – Astro Malaysia Holdings 4Q Net MYR181.8M

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Helen Of Troy Limited (HELE) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 7,867 shares as Helen Of Troy Limited (HELE)’s stock rose 20.95%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 65,686 shares with $7.62M value, up from 57,819 last quarter. Helen Of Troy Limited now has $3.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 294,213 shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold AstroNova, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 3.77 million shares or 0.63% less from 3.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 221 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Ltd has 47,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 3,234 shares. Grace And White New York, a New York-based fund reported 98,394 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 0% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 39,475 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Blackrock Incorporated reported 26,672 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated reported 50,840 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Management holds 439,430 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantum Capital reported 61,939 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has 254,513 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Limited Liability has 30,510 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 28,563 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2,881 shares.

More notable recent AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for June 19th – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FOREX-Dollar near 2-week high before Fed as dovish ECB supports – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Astro-Med Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About J Alexanderâ€™s Holdings Inc (JAX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company has market cap of $176.18 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It has a 27.42 P/E ratio. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) stake by 43,208 shares to 184,970 valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) stake by 57,026 shares and now owns 247,390 shares. Argo Group International Holdings (NASDAQ:AGII) was reduced too.