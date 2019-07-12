Kennedy Capital Management Upped Its Emc Insurance Group (EMCI) Holding by $937,068; Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Holder Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $6.02 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emc Insurance Group Inc (EMCI) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 30,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,544 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 94,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emc Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 3,881 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 44.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 06/03/2018 – Officer Prather Disposes 46 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 12/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 04/05/2018 – EMC Insurance 1Q EPS $0; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and Inspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 10/04/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Maintains Titanium Tier in Dell EMC Partner Program; 22/03/2018 – VP Bogart Disposes 418 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces 1Q Estimates, Revises 2018 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance; 21/03/2018 – DELL EMC Achieves Strategic Partnership with ProphetStor; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.10 TO $1.30 PER SHARE

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 25,495 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $5.13 million activity. 100,000 shares were sold by AZZURRO CAPITAL INC, worth $1.54M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd reported 718 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 13,400 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 10,324 shares. 72,401 are held by Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 457,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 55,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 10,595 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 1,700 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 198,400 shares. 4,590 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). State Street Corp holds 64,870 shares.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

