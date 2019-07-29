Kennedy Capital Management Upped Holding in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) as Market Valuation Declined; Affinity Investment Advisors Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 104,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,173 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, down from 306,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 5.58 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 40,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 446,082 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 405,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 22,791 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 22.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.93 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) by 215,387 shares to 514,519 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 11,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,031 shares, and cut its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.32 million activity.

