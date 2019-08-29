Kennedy Capital Management Upped Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stake by $3.95 Million; Kimco Realty (KIM) Market Value Rose While Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut by $1.48 Million Its Holding

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Kimco Realty (KIM) by 83.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 82,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 16,606 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 99,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Kimco Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 1.71M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 47,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 157,242 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, up from 109,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.22. About 96,538 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Td Asset holds 0% or 126,389 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 2,271 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation reported 37,020 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 2,282 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company holds 0.46% or 637,483 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 323,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 900 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Invesco Limited owns 9.45M shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America owns 378,323 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Communication invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 296 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 1,743 shares.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 101,083 shares to 286,102 shares, valued at $35.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR) by 35,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Bj’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 11,786 shares to 178,485 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 6.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,620 shares, and cut its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,648 shares. 17,424 are held by Comerica Savings Bank. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 28,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 4,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Da Davidson And Communications reported 37,857 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). 113,596 were accumulated by Proshare Ltd. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Voya Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 24,281 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 535,428 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 12,268 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 20,656 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 20,569 shares.