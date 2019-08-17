Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Lendingtree (TREE) as Shares Declined; Murphy Capital Management Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $652,260

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 4,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 15,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 20,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $295.79. About 164,546 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 47.10 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.